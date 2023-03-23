Jake Wood teases Coronation Street plans after Max Branning’s EastEnders departure

EastEnders star Jake Wood revealed that he would be up for starring in rival soap Coronation Street, during his appearance on Loose Women today.

Jake sadly announced that he was leaving EastEnders in 2021, after taking part in the show for 15 years.

But could he be joining the cast of Coronation Street next?

Here’s what we know.

Actor Jake Wood left EastEnders in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Jake Wood left EastEnders in 2021

Jake Wood could be eyeing up rival soap Corrie following his departure from EastEnders.

Max Branning has been a long-running character in the BBC soap after his first appearance in Albert Square in 2006.

However, Jake sadly bowed out of the show in 2021 after Max’s storyline saw him get into a violent face-off with Linda’s husband Mick.

Since then, Jake has turned to theatre and he’s currently starring alongside Girls Aloud star Cheryl in the stage production of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

This is the second time that he has portrayed Ben in the play as he originally appeared in the 2021 production alongside Lily Allen.

If they asked me if I would do another soap, then I would.

But he was eager to take on the role again after Hugo Chegwin was forced to pull out.

During a discussion on Loose Women today, Jake opened up about his time working with Cheryl in the West End play.

He said: “Cheryl is phenomenal.”

Jake added: “It’s a real privilege to watch someone who is very well known in one area make the move to another. And be very competent at it!”

Soap actor Jake Wood revealed that he’d be interested in joining Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jake Wood could be joining ITV’s Coronation Street

But when the panel asked if he would also consider returning to soap world, the actor revealed that he would ‘love’ to join Corrie.

Talking about Jake’s exit from EastEnders, Nadia said: “You might be on your way to Corrie.”

Jake replied: “If they asked me if I would do another soap, then I would. I mean, yeah, I love Corrie, I think Corrie’s a great soap.”

He then went on to say that he’s already got a northern accent prepared.

Jake continued: “When I was a young actor as well I did a lot of northern parts. Yeah it’s alright, Manchester’s alright it’s good.”

Jake also urged the Corrie bosses to give him a call.

He added: “Yeah I love Corrie – if they’re listening give me a call.”

