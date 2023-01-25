EastEnders legend Jake Wood will star alongside Cheryl in her West End show, news reports confirmed, after her co-star pulled out of the show.

Cheryl is making her West End debut in the thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

However, the show suffered a huge blow before its official opening night as actor Hugo Chegwin fell ill and had to pull out.

Thankfully, soap star Jake Wood has stepped in to save the show and reprise the award-winning role of Ben.

EastEnders news: Jake Wood lands new role alongside Cheryl

Cheryl’s West End debut was thrown into chaos after her co-star Hugo was forced to pull out of the play.

The singer followed in the footsteps of Lily Allen and Laura Whitmore as she took on the leading role of Jenny in the West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

However, it was revealed that her co-star, Hugo Chegwin, had withdrawn from the play after catching an illness during rehearsals.

And he has now been replaced by EastEnders legend Jake Wood, who’s known for his portrayal of Max Branning.

Cheryl’s West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story will kick off in February (Credit: Cover Images)

Jake has performed in 2:22 A Ghost Story before

Jake was one of the original cast members of 2:22 A Ghost Story when it opened in summer 2021.

He performed at the Noel Coward Theatre alongside Lily Allen, Julia Chan and Hadley Fraser.

The role even won him a What’s On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Speaking about his return, Jake told The Sun: “It was an honour to originate the role of Ben at the Noel Coward. And I am so excited to be joining the cast until the end of April.

“Danny Robins’ script is funny, touching and so entertaining and easily the best play I have ever read.

“If you’ve seen the show before, come back and see it again. And I promise that you will enjoy it just as much as I know I will the second time around.”

The soap star will perform from January 26 until the end of the run and the previews up until that performance will be covered by understudy Ben Cutler.

