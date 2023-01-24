Cheryl makes heartbreaking confession about Sarah Harding as she details conversations before her death

Cheryl has opened up about how the death of pal and bandmate Sarah Harding has affected her.

In a recent interview, she said the death of Sarah has “changed her perspective” on life.

Sarah died at the age of 39 in September 2021. She’d been battling breast cancer but unfortunately, had been unable to overcome the affliction.

Sarah Harding passed away from breast cancer in 2021 (Credit: YouTube/Big Brother/

Cheryl and Sarah met 20 years when they both competed on the ITV show Popstars: The Rivals. Shortly after, Girls Aloud were formed and went on to become one of Britain’s biggest girl groups.

So, it’s unsurprising given their history together that Sarah’s death has impacted Cheryl.

Recently, the star discussed transformative conversations the pair shared before Sarah’s passing.

Cheryl details Sarah Harding conversations

Speaking to MailOnline, Cheryl opened up about how the things she and Sarah would discuss after her diagnosis have impacted her.

“A lot of conversations we had before she left really sparked a different perspective for me,” she explained. “And I’ll carry that.

It does shift a lot of things in your own heart.

“She wasn’t ready to leave and I think, ‘Well, I’m still here. I’ve got the gift of life to still live, and I’ll do it with her in mind.’ It does shift a lot of things in your own heart.”

Cheryl says pal Sarah’s death helped her change her outlook on life (Credit: Splash News)

The 39-year-old X Factor judge even explained how Sarah’s death made her reconsider existing relationships. It inspired her to get closer with her Girls Aloud bandmates.

She divulged: “With the loss and our age, we just appreciate and love each other so much more. We always have loved each other, obviously. But it’s just different. There’s a different depth to it all now.”

Will a Girls Aloud reunion happen?

With Sarah’s heart-wrenching passing, some fans might wonder if a Girls Aloud reunion is a plausible idea. So, naturally, Cheryl discussed the chances of this happening too.

Cheryl is now pursuing career moves away from Girls Aloud; she is currently starring in the hit play 2:22 A Ghost Story (Credit: Splash News)

She said the band hasn’t “spoken about Girls Aloud stuff since we learned of Sarah’s diagnosis”.

Cheryl also admitted it “wouldn’t feel quite like Girls Aloud without her because she was such a big character and such a big part of it”.

Therefore, it seems as though a professional Girls Aloud get-together won’t happen for the foreseeable future.

Read more: Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding’s ‘final promise’ fulfilled by ‘intensely emotional’ Cheryl

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!