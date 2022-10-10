Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding asked her bandmates for one “final promise”, bandmate Cheryl has revealed.

And, earlier today (October 10), Cheryl to being “intensely emotional” as she fulfilled her promise to the late singer.

Sarah passed away back in September 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was just 39 years old.

Cheryl fulfills last promise to Girls Aloud pal Sarah Harding

Saturday night (October 8) saw Girls Aloud reunite at the Primrose Ball to honour Sarah.

Singing stars turned out in force at The Londoner hotel as they raised money for charity.

The charity gala on Saturday was reportedly Sarah’s dying wish.

The late star wanted her Girls Aloud bandmates to put on an event to raise funds for a study to find out why so many young women die from breast cancer.

Despite reuniting, Girls Aloud didn’t perform at the charity gala.

Kimberley Walsh explained the thinking behind this decision, saying “it doesn’t feel right’ to perform without Sarah.

“We miss her so much. It’s just so hard to get your head around it — to realise that she’s gone,” she told The Sun.

“‘Before Sarah died, we chatted to her and she told us she wanted us to raise as much money as we could for charity.”

The likes of Olly Alexander, Ricky Wilson and Chrissie Hynde took to the stage to perform at the event.

Cheryl admits she’s ’emotional’ on Instagram

Taking to Instagram today, Cheryl posted a number of pictures from the event, including one of the band’s reunion.

“After an intensely emotional (& quite stressful) year of planning & organisation we managed to fulfill our last promise to Sarah,” she captioned the post.

“None of us can fight this awful disease by ourselves but by coming together, leaning on each other, and fighting side by side we can surely try,” she continued.

She then went on to say thanks to those who supported, and revealed that they had hit their target goal.

“To our host Fearne Cotton, and special guest performers Ricky Wilson, Will Young, and Olly Alexander you have no idea how much weight you lifted off of our shoulders and how much light & warmth you brought into that room,” she continued.

She concluded the caption by writing: “I am blown away that even in these current times & circumstances people are still willing to think of how to help support others in this continuous fight. We’ll get there together. One step at a time.”

Cheryl’s followers show their support

A number of Cheryl’s fans and followers took to the comments to show their support.

Olly Alexander posted a number of love heart emojis, as did Alesha Dixon.

“Love you all! Sarah would be so grateful of everything you have done in her honour! so glad you have managed to raise enough money to fund it,” one fan wrote.

“Sarah would have been immensely proud of you girls and everyone who helped make the night the best it could be,” another said.

“Love you all and the wonderful things you are all doing in honour of Sarah. So incredible,” a third commented.

“Such an incredible amount of money was raised. Together we will get there,” another wrote.

