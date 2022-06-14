Cheryl breaks Instagram silence to announce Sarah Harding tribute with bandmates

Cheryl has announced that Girls Aloud will reunite for a special occasion in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Sarah died last September at the age of 39 following a battle with breast cancer.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle are now teaming up with Cancer Research UK for a 5k charity race in her memory.

They hope to raise money for breast cancer research that will help improve survival for people with cancer.

The race will take place on Sunday, July 24 at Race for Life in London.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Cheryl said that last year the girls all felt “helpless” as they watched Sarah struggling.

Cheryl has revealed that Girls Aloud are reuniting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl on Instagram

“Around this time last year when Sarah was really sick, we were all desperately trying to find ways to help her, to comfort her, to do whatever she wanted, you feel so helpless in times like that,” she said.

Read more: The Chase deaths: A tribute to the stars of the ITV show we’ve loved and lost

“One of the only things she really wanted was a gala dinner. So while that’s underway and we are doing that, we felt like we can be doing more.”

Cheryl’s bandmate, Kimberley went on to say that the race is an “amazing opportunity” for the girls to reunite and pay tribute to Sarah’s memory.

Sarah Harding died at the age of 39 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “We would love for you all to join us and help us raise money in Sarah’s name.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come together and celebrate her life and also make a huge contribution to the future outcomes of those affected by cancer. We hope you will sign up and share this moment with us.”

Read more: Katie Price fumes as late pal Sarah Harding is ‘brought up’ in Wagatha Christie trial

Sarah’s tragic death touched many around the country, including her former Girls Aloud bandmates. In an interview with Psychologies magazine, 40-year-old Kimberley admitted she’s still dealing with grief every day.”I can’t lie, [Sarah’s death] absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge,” she said. Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.