EastEnders usually airs every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, but is EastEnders on today?

Is EastEnders on today?

EastEnders is on tonight (Tuesday, June 15 2021).

There will be a double bill of the BBC soap tonight with the first episode at 7.35pm. It will be immediately followed by another episode at 7.55pm.

EastEnders schedule has changed this week (Credit: BBC)

However if you are unable to watch EastEnders tonight, you can watch the episodes on BBC iPlayer whenever you want.

From yesterday (Monday, June 14), all of this week’s EastEnders episodes were made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

When else will EastEnders be on this week?

Episodes are available on iPlayer (Credit: BBC)

On Wednesday (June 16) EastEnders will air at 8.10pm, immediately followed by another episode at 8.35pm.

What’s happening in this week’s episodes?

In tonight’s scenes, Mick promises to meet Linda for her scan, but a chat with Nancy leaves Linda feeling far from reassured.

Later Mick is running late for the scan, but a taxi pulls over.

Mick meets Jeanette the driver, played by Danny Dyer’s real-life daughter, Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer.

Dani Dyer will make an appearance in an episode this week (Credit: BBC)

Jeanette is pregnant herself and her waters break so Mick takes the wheel.

Meanwhile Ruby presents Lily and Arthur with a worry box. She tells them what the write in it stays secret, but Lily is sceptical.

Ruby takes a peek at Lily’s worry and it doesn’t take long for her to cotton on and she storms off.

Jean advises Ruby to be warmer with Lily but soon Ruby doubles over in pain.

She goes to the doctor’s and is told she is pregnant but it’s highly likely she will miscarry.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

