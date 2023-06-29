If Cassie’s Tyrone’s mum in Coronation Street, then who was Jackie Dobbs?!

This week’s episodes of Coronation Street saw Tyrone Dobbs’ estranged mother, Cassie Plummer, make her debut on the soap. However, Cassie isn’t the first person to be referred to as Tyrone’s mum. Some viewers may remember the saga of Jackie Dobbs… Tyrone’s ‘original’ mother on the soap!

But who was Jackie Dobbs? And where were Cassie and Evelyn all this time? Read our handy explainer below to find out.

Cassie Plummer arrives on the scene

Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street (June 28) saw Evelyn pay a visit to the hospital after learning that her estranged daughter had been admitted to the emergency room. Evelyn’s daughter, Cassie, had suffered a massive overdose upon her visit to Weatherfield.

Viewers then learned that Cassie was struggling with addiction… and had relapsed upon learning that Evelyn has made a home for herself with grandson Tyrone. Cassie and Evelyn abandoned Tyrone as a baby, fearing that drug-addled Cassie was in no position to be a mother to the child.

Cassie was furious to discover that Evelyn had re-entered Tyrone’s life. She was even more shocked when she learned that Evelyn had told Tyrone that his mother is dead.

However, some fans were left confused by Cassie’s sudden appearance on the show. Many had assumed that Tyrone already had a mother who had already died.

Confused viewers remember Jackie Dobbs as Cassie makes her Street debut

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, a number of viewers aired their confusion. Many were under the impression that Tyrone’s mother had already appeared on the show – and was a woman named Jackie Dobbs.

“Am I missing something? I thought Tyrone’s mum was Jackie, played by Margi Clarke?” wondered one fan.

“I’m confused. Wasn’t Margi Clarke Tyrone’s mum, Jackie Dobbs, and he knew her?” asked another.

“Apparently Jackie Dobbs was revealed not to be Tyrone’s birth mum a few years ago when I wasn’t watching the show,” a third fan confirmed.

But who was Jackie Dobbs – and how did she come to be known as Tyrone’s mother?

Who was Jackie Dobbs on Coronation Street?

Jackie Dobbs arrived in Weatherfield in 1998, meeting Street legend Deirdre Barlow in prison. After they were both released, Jackie followed Deirdre back to the Cobbles, where she quickly set about making a life for herself.

Squatting in one of the homes with teenage son Tyrone, Jackie became a factory worker for then-owner Mike Baldwin, and frequently clashed with Janice Battersby.

Jackie left the show a year later – to find her husband Darren in Liverpool – leaving Tyrone behind with Jack and Vera Duckworth. She returned in 2009, causing problems between Tyrone and his then-wife Molly. During a row, Tyrone kicked Jackie out… marking her last appearance on the show.

Jackie Dobbs dies as Tyrone learns the truth

In 2018, Tyrone learned that his mother had died. It was here that he discovered that Jackie was not his biological mother, with Jackie and her husband having found him outside a police station as an infant.

Later that year, Tyrone met grandmother Evelyn, who revealed that his mother was a woman named Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Plummer, who had given birth to him as a teenager. She told Tyrone that they had abandoned Tyrone in the hope that Cassie would then be able to sort her life out… but she had then moved to South Africa with her boyfriend and, according to Evelyn, died over there.

However, this is clearly not the case. How will Tyrone react when he finds out that Evelyn has been lying to him? And is it too late for Cassie to find some kind of relationship with her long-lost son?

