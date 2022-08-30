Home and Away: Johnny Ruffo says he’s losing his memory from terminal cancer

Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo has revealed he is losing his memory from terminal brain cancer.

Johnny, who played Chris Harrington in the Australian soap, revealed yesterday (Monday, August 29) his cancer is terminal after being diagnosed back in 2017.

Now the actor and singer has revealed that he is losing his memory.

Johnny played Chris in Home and Away for three years (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Home and Away: Johnny Ruffo reveals he’s losing his memory

In an interview on Sunrise on Tuesday (August 30), Johnny, 34, said: “A lot of it you don’t remember because you go through such trauma, especially with the brain cancer.

“My memory is nothing to what it used to be, so I forget a lot of things… [Writing] brings up things, whether it be happy or sad memories.”

Speaking on The Project on Monday (August 29) Johnny said: “It’s terminal cancer so at some point it’s going to get me, but I’m still fighting, still kicking on.

“Looking up my diagnosis and my tumour and the average life expectancy was three years, and for me it’s now been five years. I’m already winning.

“My goal now is to try and help as many people as I can, and also live a happy life.”

In August 2017 it was announced that Johnny had undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour, which was discovered after he went to the hospital suffering from a migraine.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In 2019 Johnny confirmed he was cancer free, however in November 2020 he shared the devastating news on Instagram that his brain cancer had returned.

Today Johnny has released a book called ‘No Finish Line.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo)

Johnny Ruffo

In 2011 Johnny auditioned for the third season of the Australian series of The X Factor.

He came third in the competition.

Johnny went on to compete in the twelfth season of Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

He played Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 until 2016.

Johnny went on to appear in six episodes of the Australian soap Neighbours back in 2020 playing Owen Campbell.

