Hollyoaks reveals Grace Black AND James Nightingale shot Mercedes in huge twist

Fans of Hollyoaks have been left in shock as the culprit for Mercedes McQueen's shooting was revealed.

Supporters screamed as it was revealed on the Channel 4 soap's first-look E4 episode that there were two culprits, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Read more: Hollyoaks Christmas and New Year spoilers

Tamara appeared to have enjoyed keeping the secret from the show's fans.

After the big reveal, she wrote on Twitter: "Bet ya didn't see that coming!!! #weshotmercedes (sic)"

Several fans admitted they were completely stunned as the pair were revealed as the shooters.

One wrote: "I've never moved so fast off my seat or screamed so loud in my life! That was such a good episode (sic)"

Another posted: "No did not expect James and Grace #Hollyoaks (sic)"

One shared: "I think the look of shock on my face was the same as when Liam and James got it on (sic)"

One Twitter user wrote: "That was brilliant, didn't guess that at all (sic)"

Grace was a prime suspect after Mercedes ran her over (Credit: Lime Pictures)

The shooters' identities come two months after it was revealed Mercedes was going to be gunned down in The Loft, with seven of the villagers all suspects.

The list was: Grace, who Mercedes had recently ran over, Mercy's husband Sylver McQueen (David Tag), lover Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan), serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady), secret keeper Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), pal Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), and lawyer James.

Mercedes survived after a hospital stint and lied to police that Sylver had committed the crime after finding out he had shacked up with Grace while she was in a coma.

James a surprise candidate (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Read more: EastEnders fans horrified at level of pre-watershed violence

It comes after Gregory previously admitted he didn't realise he was involved in Hollyoaks' Who Shot Mercedes storyline until he was called in to do a photoshoot.

He told BANG Showbiz: "We got called in to do a photoshoot and I didn't know what it was for.

"So I was like, 'What's all this?' They said, 'It's for the Who Shot Mercedes story,' and I was like, 'Oh, great, OK. Am I part of that then?'

"I had a meeting with Bryan [Kirkwood, exec producer] the next day and he spelled out what my involvement would be.

"We all got pulled in individually because he wanted to keep the circle tight, so it doesn't get revealed before it has to."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!