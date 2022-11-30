Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has announced the birth of her son with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The actress confirmed the new on her Instagram account, revealing her son’s unique name.

Sharing a picture of herself and Ollie leaving the hospital with the baby boy, she captioned the post: “Welcome to family… our baby boy, Forest.”

Jorgie’s friends and Hollyoaks co-stars commented on the post congratulating the couple.

Chelsee Healey. who plays Goldie McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, commented: “OMG Forest,” with heart-eye emojis.

Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actress Katie McGylnn wrote: “Congratulations.”

Jennifer Metcalfe, who plays Mercedes McQueen said: “Hello little man.”

Nadine Mulkerrin commented: “Congratulations darling, welcome earthside Forest.”

Jorgie Porter pregnancy

Jorgie announced her pregnancy back in June of this year.

Last year Jorgie and Ollie discovered that Jorgie was pregnant with quadruplets.

The chances of falling pregnant naturally with four babies are incredibly rare: 700,000 to one.

In an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Jorgie revealed she was initially excited, but then fear crept in as she began having regular scans.

“It was so stressful. I wanted to believe everything was going to be OK, but I was scared because I knew the risks,” she said.

“At every scan, we’d have the same worry – do they have heartbeats? I was going through so many emotions.”

Jorgie plays Theresa in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Jorgie was offered a foetal reduction operation to terminate one or more of the pregnancies to give the others a better chance at survival.

However, the actress, whose mum is a twin, said she couldn’t bear the thought of doing that and decided to “leave it to nature.”

Sadly in August last year, she had a 14 week scan and discovered that there was no sign of life and all four babies had died in a missed miscarriage.

Jorgie opened up saying it ‘didn’t make sense’ as she had no signs of having a miscarriage.

However she credited Ollie for getting her through.

