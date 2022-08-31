Holby City fans in fresh plea to BBC following Rosie Marcel news

Holby City may have ended but that hasn’t stopped fans from begging the BBC to bring back the much-loved show.

After hearing of Holby City star Rosie Marcel’s act of heroism after she took to Instagram to share how she helped a man “covered in blood”, fans were reminded of how much they miss seeing her on their screens.

Jac Naylor passed away on the show’s final ever episode, after losing her cancer battle.

This marked the end of the show’s 23-year reign, with the last episode airing in March.

Now, fans want it back!

Holby City star Rosie Marcel turns earth angel

Rosie Marcel took to Instagram (Saturday, 27th August) to share the news that she had come to the aid of an injured man on the street.

Sharing a picture of her bent down on the floor, helping the man whose face was scribbled out to keep his anonymity, the on-screen doctor shared an emotional story:

“So yesterday on my way to visit my parents in law we were driving along and saw this man walking covered in blood. Nobody stopped. So, I did.”

She then went on to say: “He was bleeding very profusely from several large wounds on his face, head and arms. I flagged another car down to call the police and ambulance while I got my first aid kit from the boot and started applying pressure.”

Despite not being a “real doctor”, Rosie wanted to highlight the importance of doing what you can to help others, stating: “I should help. I should do what I can for someone in need. There are too many of us who turn a blind eye to pain and mistreatment. I will always stop. I’d want someone to do it for me.”

Fans praised the star for her kind-heartedness and begged others to take inspiration from her actions.

Holby ended in March (Credit: BBC)

Fans want Holby City back

Now, fans have gone a step further and are making a renewed plea to the BBC to bring back Holby City.

Rosie’s post reminded them how much the show meant to them, with people being desperate to watch it again.

One fan simply stated: “Bring back Holby.”

Another highlighted how much they miss the show: “One of my favourite programs. Really miss Holly City. So sad that the show was stopped by BBC.”

One targeted their comment specifically at the TV Gods at the BBC: “Get the powers that be to bring back Holby. Well done, Rosie.”

A final viewer echoed this message: “So miss HOLBY …still hope that the powers that be will come to their senses and reinstate it! PLEASE!”

Will Holby come back?

We’re keeping our fingers crossed!

