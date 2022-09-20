Here’s exactly why Coronation Street star Antony Cotton was invited to the Queen’s funeral

Her Majesty’s funeral took place yesterday (Monday, September 19, 2022), with 2000 people attending the Queen’s funeral service.

One of the guests in attendance was Coronation Street star, Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully in the ITV soap.

How did he get an invite?

The Queen was laid to rest yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Antony Cotton got an invite to The Queen’s funeral

Only 2000 guests could attend The Queen’s funeral as this is the maximum capacity of Westminster Abbey.

The Royals had to choose their guests carefully because of this.

Taking to Twitter, Antony Cotton shared that he had an invite to attend the funeral.

He wrote: “Well… where to begin? I had the greatest honour of being invited to Her Majesty’s funeral. So proud to see so many pals working on it, and doing their Queen and country proud. It was a day I will never forget.”

Like King Charles III, he said: “‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest…'”

Well…where to begin?! I had the greatest honour of being invited to Her Majesty’s funeral. So proud to see so many pals working on it, and doing their Queen and country proud. It was a day I will never forget. “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest…” pic.twitter.com/Hjh8jTMlBl — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) September 19, 2022

In the tweet, he shared a picture of the order of service alongside a picture of himself standing next to some of The Queen’s guards and members of the armed forces.

It was a special, emotional moment for him to experience, praising the soldiers for giving The Queen such a wonderful send off.

Corrie star Antony does a lot of work for charity (Credit: ITV)

Why did the Coronation Street star get an invite?

Antony has done lots of wonderful things for the nation through his charity work.

For example, he does lots of work for The Manchester United Foundation.

He’s also an ambassador for Broughton House, Veterans Garage and the SSAFA.

In addition, he’s also a patron for Help for Heroes, RMCH Charity and Manchester Pride.

Recently, Antony was given an MBE for his services he does in supporting charities, most importantly for his focus on the mental health of those in the armed services.

He was invited to the funeral because of this hard work and dedication.

