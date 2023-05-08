Helen Flangan has admitted she was often “in trouble” when working at Coronation Street for one specific thing.

Talking in the I’m A Celebrity…South Africa camp Helen admitted what it was that got her in the bosses’ bad books…

Helen is currently impressing in I’m A Celebrity…South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan ‘in trouble’ at Coronation Street

Chatting with Dean Gaffney about scene continuity, Helen revealed what she did that caused such drama.

“I used to get in trouble all the time for fake tan. I’d do a ‘pick up’ and I’d be bright orange.”

She added: “They go mental if you do stuff like that, they go absolutely mental. They flip if continuity changes mid-scene.”

Dean revealed he had a similar experience while working on EastEnders. The star played Robbie Jackson on the BBC soap.

“I had a gap between filming. They film everything out of sequence. I ran off to the shop to get my eyebrows waxed and tinted, just before I went away. I fell asleep… five minutes later she wakes me up, I look in the mirror, I look like the guy from American Pie…”

Dean revealed: “I went back to work, bearing in mind I’ve got a scene…”

He then said Danny Dyer (Mick Carter) was the first person who he bumped into following the treatment. Danny said to him: “‘Alright, son, what the [bleep] have you done son?’ The make–up team were coming out fuming. ‘It’s in your contract, you can’t change your hair… or…”

Dean admitted they “scrubbed with exfoliator” to make it work for the scenes.

Helen played model Rosie Webster on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Helen in Corrie

Currently impressing fans in the jungle, Helen is best known to viewers as Rosie Webster on the ITV soap.

Rosie is the daughter of Sally Metcalfe and Kevin Webster. She was born in 1990 and appeared on the show until 2012. Helen started playing the role in 2000.

After her 2012 departure, Rosie returned in 2017. However, she was last seen in the show in 2018 in a storyline that saw her put her former agent behind bars for using models as drug mules.

Rosie then departed the cobbles for a job in Japan when Helen went on maternity leave.

Although there are currently no plans for Rosie to return to the cobbles, Helen has admitted a desire to comeback.

Speaking to The Daily Star in November 2022, Helen said: “I would come back as a mum I think.

“I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away.

She added: “I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, catch up on the full series on ITVX.

