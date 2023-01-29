Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has revealed she was cruelly trolled when appearing on Coronation Street.

The actress played scheming Kayla Clifton on the cobbles in 2018.

Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has she revealed she was trolled while appearing on Coronation Street (Credit: BBC One)

She was the daughter of paedophile copper Neil who abused Bethany Platt.

In a desperate plot to prove her dad’s innocence, she kidnapped Bethany in tense scenes.

Mollie even won an Inside Soap Award for her role.

And while she won rave reviews from critics and fans, some people made nasty comments about her.

She told The Sun: “A very few ­people made nasty ­comments about my appearance, ­saying I’d had work done on my bum and my lips, when I hadn’t.

“That stuck in my brain a bit but then I forgot about it because the vast majority of people are positive.”

Happy Valley star reveals Coronation Street trolling

However she recently revealed that she would love a return to the soap.

In an interview with the Metro, Mollie revealed that she’d love to return to the soap one day.

She said: “I’d never say never.

“I loved playing Kayla, I really feel there is more I could explore with her.

“I got quite attached to her, I ended up really liking her.”

Mollie is currently starring as murdered Joanna Hepworth in Happy Valley who was last seen stuffed in a suitcase having been murdered by Faisal.

Joanna is the wife of Ryan’s football coach, Rob, and mother of their two daughters.

He found her body in last week’s episode – but fans know he is innocent of the murder.

Mollie played Kayla Clifton in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mollie Winnard?

Manchester-born Mollie Winnard studied at Mark Hudson’s Manchester School of Acting.

Her career started out on the stage when she appeared in musicals including Little Shop of Horrors and Grease.

She was also a dancer in the National Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker in 2008.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Her first TV role was Zoe in Love, Lies and Records in 2017.

She struck TV gold with her next role – playing Kayla Clifton in Coronation Street.

She has also appeared in the remake of All Creatures Great and Small as Maggie, and played grieving Demi in the heartbreaking BBC drama Four Lives.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.