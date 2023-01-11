Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell and as Emma Brooker
Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell teases ‘wedding’ joy

Is that wedding bells we hear?

By Joey Crutchley

Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has teased fans that she’s tied the knot in a sweet new social media snap.

The 29-year-old, who played Emma Brooker on Corrie for four years, got engaged to her beau Joe Parker back in May 2021.

And now, it seems the happy couple have made things official and tied the knot after the Leeds native uploaded a cryptic snap to her Instagram.

Alexandra Mardell smiling
Fans are excited to see Alexandra take to the ballroom floor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Alexandra Marvell ‘gets engaged’

Taking to her social media account on Tuesday (January 10) Alexandra looked nothing short of sensational as she posed with her finger up at the camera.

But what got everybody talking was one of the accessories Alexandra was wearing – which appeared to be a wedding ring.

Fuelling even more speculation, Alexandra, who won the Strictly Christmas special last month, captioned the snap: “1 Week.”

Fans flood Coronation Street star with well wishes

Plenty of Alexandra’s fans took to the comments to celebrate the ‘new bride’, with one proclaiming: “Congratulations!”

Echoing their thoughts, a second added: “Congratulations to you both.”

“Congrats!!! Really miss you on Corrie! All the best,” a third fan gushed.

Someone else penned: “So happy for you hun, you deserve it.”

A fifth agreed: “Congratulations, you are amazing and simply the best! You are a wonderful couple.”

“Ahhh Ali, congrats!” said a sixth follower.

Entertainment Daily UK has contacted reps for comment.

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell on This Morning
Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra got engaged in lockdown

Alexandra’s rumoured new hubby is actor Joe Parker.

The couple, who have been together for over five years, moved in together at the beginning of 2020.

Lockdown saw their love blossom even stronger and Joe popped the question in April 2021.

Alexandra posted the happy news to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: “Love locked down! 1000000 times yes! You make me so happy my face hurts. Love you ridiculously. Future Mrs Parker.”

Her friends and former Corrie co-stars rushed to congratulate Alexandra and Joe.

Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt, wrote: “OMG! So happy for you both! Congratulations! Crying real tears.”

Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Platt, commented: “Yaaaay! This is wonderful news! Congratulations guys.”

