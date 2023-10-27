Fiona Wade left her role of Priya Sharma in Emmerdale at the start of the year as she looked to take on different acting roles.

Now, Fiona has announced a huge new acting role after her Emmerdale exit.

But, what new role has Fiona Wade bagged herself? What will she be doing next?

Priya left the village with Amba (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Priya left the Dales

In January of this year, Priya decided to leave the village with her daughter, Amba.

Before making this decision, Priya had been haunted by her past trauma but soon decided to look to the future when she was offered a new job in London.

However, David was furious that Priya was planning on taking Amba away. He then kidnapped Amba and trapped Leyla so that she couldn’t stop him from plotting against Priya.

Priya eventually managed to convince David to give their daughter back to her.

She then said goodbye to her family and friends before leaving for London with her daughter.

Fiona will appear in the theatre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fiona Wade announces new role after Emmerdale exit

Ten months after her Emmerdale exit, Fiona Wade has now announced a huge new role.

Taking to Instagram, Fiona shared a promo photo of herself for 2:22 A Ghost Story, announcing that she’ll be appearing on stage rather soon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy0RanuNuEm/

Starring as Jenny in the play, Fiona captioned the post: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of @222aghoststory Playing the role of Jenny in the UK Tour 2024.

“Being a part of this thrilling and brilliant play is an absolute dream. Feeling blessed and honoured to be joining such an amazing team! See you there! Starting Jan 2024.”

Fiona’s former co-stars have supported her latest moved (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Co-stars rush to congratulate Fiona on her new theatre role

Fiona Wade’s former co-stars have rushed to congratulate her on her new theatre role, supporting her latest career move.

Bhasker Patel exclaimed: “Great to see you now on Stage! Break a leg! XXXX”

Samantha Giles praised: “So thrilled the news is out. You’ll be amazing! Congratulations.”

Kerry Wyatt star Laura Norton congratulated: “Congrats Fi! How brilliant.”

Lydia Dingle actress Karen Blick also wrote: “Well done Fee, this is great news! Can’t wait to see it.”

