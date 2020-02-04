Emmerdale's James Hooton's stolen car has been recovered

James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle in Emmerdale, has revealed his stolen car has now been recovered.

The soap star has been left "so happy" that his motor has been discovered by the West Yorkshire Police, because he didn't expect to see his vehicle ever again after it was taken on Saturday (February 2 2020).

He wrote on Twitter: "My car was stolen Saturday, didn't think it would surface again. Found in Roundhay (on false plates) after someone reported suspicious behaviour! Hope it's still in one piece!

So happy though. Well done and thank you to @WestYorksPolice."

My car was stolen Saturday, didn’t think it would surface again. Found in Roundhay (on false plates) after someone reported suspicious behaviour! Hope it’s still in one piece!

SO happy though. Well done and thank you to @WestYorksPolice pic.twitter.com/qy5HkMtnyO — james hooton (@jamhoot) February 4, 2020

As well as feeling fortunate about his car, James recently admitted he feels "lucky" to still be on Emmerdale after 25 years.

The actor joined the ITV soap in 1995 as Zak Dingle's son.

He said: "It's been a roller coaster ride and an adventure.

"I'm extremely thankful and lucky to still be here after all this time.

James has played Sam for 25 years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moira returns to save the day

"Producers, directors and actors, we all get along really well.

"So coming on set of a morning, particularly if we've not got anything too heavy storyline-wise to do, is just good fun with good friends.

"The enjoyment of the job has never subsided."

And the star has set his sights on another 25 years in the Dales.

He added: "If I've still got the energy to be working on a show like this in another 25 years I would love to think I could still be here."

Sam is part of the famous Dingle family (Credit: ITV)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Vanessa in danger when Pierce kidnaps Johnny

James, who used to help his dad sell socks and handkerchiefs from a suitcase, initially signed up for the show for just eight episodes before landing a longer deal.

His most recent storyline has been his fiancé Lydia Hart finding her birth mother.

Last year, it was revealed Lydia's real name was Jenny Finn and she stole another woman's identity after she gave birth to her stillborn son as a teenager.

Since reconnecting with her mum, Lydia learnt there is a chance she could have Huntington's, as her father had the condition.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!