Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moira returns to save the day

There's danger heading for Matty Barton in next week's Emmerdale when rustlers target Butlers Farm.

But will a returning Moira Dingle be able to save her son from the terrifying gang?

Emmerdale fans know that Matty has been left to look after the family farm alone while mum Moira takes a break from the village after her marriage to Cain Dingle broke down.

Cain warns Matty that there are rustlers in the area (Credit: ITV)

But next week sees Moira returning to the village, and not a moment too soon it seems because when she gets back she finds Matty in big trouble.

As Matty struggles with the responsibility of looking after the farm, Cain arrives to share the worrying news that he has heard there are rustlers in the area and warns Matty to keep a look out.

Matty asks Vinny for help protecting the farm (Credit: ITV)

But when Cain asks Sam to help Matty keep watch, Matty decides that he doesn't need help via Cain and asks Vinny to lend a hand instead.

However, as Vinny leaves for the day, a gang of rustlers are lurking on the outskirts of the farm, clearly surveying the area.

The following day trouble starts when Amy and Matty realise some sheep are missing. Amy suggests they call Cain for help, but Matty refuses and soon the pair find themselves in danger when one of the rustlers approaches them.

Soon the rustlers are after Matty and Amy... (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Matty leg it into the woods, with the gang of rustlers in hot pursuit... and it's not long before the pair are totally surrounded and in big trouble.

But just when it looks like something bad is about to happen, Moira returns to save the day - armed with a shotgun for good measure!

Moira returns just in time to save Matty and Amy (Credit: ITV)

Moira approaches the gang with her loaded gun and proves that she's not to be messed with... but will she be able to get Matty and Amy out of danger?

Later in the week things get worse for Moira when Cain comes to see her and demands she signs their divorce papers.

Cain asks Moira to sign their divorce papers (Credit: ITV)

But will Moira sign? And is this really the end for Moira and Cain's marriage?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

