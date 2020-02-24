Emmerdale's Duncan Preston quits role as Doug Potts and his 'final scenes air this week'

Duncan Preston, who plays Doug Potts in Emmerdale has quit the soap and his character's final appearance is set to be shown this week.

An Emmerdale insider told The Sun: "Duncan's already filmed his final scenes at Emmerdale and fans will see Doug's exit on-screen later this week."

Emmerdale confirmed to the publication that Duncan is leaving the soap, and there are "no plans" for his return.

Doug is Laurel's father (Credit: ITV)

Currently Doug is in Australia with daughter Laurel and her stepdaughter Gabby, son Arthur, and daughter Dotty.

They were there for the funeral of Sandy Thomas, father of Laurel's late husband Ashley.

Doug has news for his daughter (Credit: ITV)

The family will be returning this week.

Doug will come back with monumental news for Laurel and previews on the ITV website have revealed he tells girlfriend Brenda he's moving to Australia.

He says it will be the end of their relationship if he does leave.

However, Arthur overhears the news and feels betrayed by his grandad.

How will Laurel cope with the fact her father is leaving?

How will Arthur and Laurel take the news? (Credit: ITV)

Doug was first introduced back in 2007 as the father of Laurel and her sister, Caroline Swann.

He and his wife at the time, Hilary, arrived in the village to visit Laurel and her husband Ashley.

Doug and Hilary later got a divorce and currently his character is in a relationship with Brenda, after spending a long time with Diane Sugden.

In 2018, Doug was left devastated when his friend Gerry Roberts was killed in the Grange B&B.

Gerry was killed by Lachlan White, who viewers knew was a serial killer.

Doug befriended teenager Gerry (Credit: ITV)

After knocking down a support column in the hope of killing Gerry, Lachlan was disappointed to find his former cellmate had survived.

Lachlan then went on to drop a brick on Gerry's head which did kill him.

Doug believed he was repsonsible for the teenager's death, however it was later revealed Lachlan had purposely killed Gerry.

