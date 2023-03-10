Emmerdale viewers predict romance for Vinny and Belle

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted romance between Vinny and Belle, following their scenes together in last night’s episode of the soap.

Vinny realised that his mourning Liv was holding him back from living his own life.

He and other villagers decided to blow off some steam with a night out.

But is the soap setting up a future romance?

Vinny and Belle hit it off on a night out together (Credit: ITV)

Sparks fly between Vinny and Belle

As they went clubbing together, Belle and Vinny danced and partied together.

They were left in hysterics at each other’s company.

Many viewers felt that they could see sparks flying between the pair.

Is Emmerdale teasing a future romance between Vinny and Belle?

The pair have been enjoying each other’s company lately (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot obvious chemistry between Belle and Vinny

As the episode aired, the show’s fans took to Twitter to cheer on the young couple.

“I’d love for Belle and Vinny to get together,” said one fan.

I’d love for Belle and Vinny to get together 💖💖#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) March 10, 2023

“No disrespect to Liv but I could warm to Belle and Vinny as a thing,” another agreed.

No disrespect to Liv but I could warm to Belle and Vinny as a thing. #Emmerdale — #teamemmerdale (@dandylove_ED) March 9, 2023

“Anyone else think Vinny and Belle are gonna get together EVEN THOUGH they’re family?” asked a third. “It sounds strange, but it didn’t stop Charity and Cain.”

Anyone else think Vinny and Belle gonna get together EVEN THOUGH they’re family 👀 it sounds strange but it didn’t stop Charity and Cain 😅 #Emmerdale — Twelly Watcher (@TwellyWatcher) March 9, 2023

“I think Vinny and Belle are gonna get together,” another predicted.

I think Vinny and Belle are gonna get together #Emmerdale — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) March 9, 2023

Is Vinny moving on from his grief?

Vinny is on the road to recovery following the death of his wife, Liv.

He struggled with his grief after she was killed in the catastrophic storm which struck the village, months ago.

After realising that his grief was holding him back, Vinny opened up to Belle last night.

Is there a mutual attraction there?

They aren’t blood-related given Vinny’s only an adoptive Dingle.

Could Vinny and Belle end up together?

