Emmerdale background and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale star reveals devastating family struggle as she backs Alzheimer’s charity

The actress has revealed her family struggle

By Joel Harley

A former Emmerdale star has backed the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK in their ongoing search for a cure for the condition. Charley Webb, who played Debbie Dingle on the show, released a statement with the charity today.

In doing so, she revealed her family’s own struggle with the disease, issuing a heartbreaking statement as to how it has impacted her family life directly.

Charley Webb talking on Emmerdale

The actress played Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Charley Webb reveals heartbreaking family struggle

Backing the charity, Charley revealed her mother’s own struggle with the condition. Her mum was only 64 when doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer’s disease. She was diagnosed in 2015 – and now requires round-the-clock care.

“The years since my mum developed Alzheimer’s have been the hardest of our lives,” Charley said. “Every day is a challenge and brings difficulties which we struggle to come terms with. Even though my mum is still with us, I miss her so much.

She continued: “She was the head of the family and a working mum who was always on the go. My dad died when I was 15 and she had to play both the mum and dad roles. She was great.”

She went on to describe how the disease has affected her mother. “Mum now struggles to string a sentence together and gets very emotional, but she moved into a care home around four weeks ago and is settled.”

Charley backs Alzheimer’s Research UK

The actress continued, highlighting the importance of raising awareness for Alzheimer’s research. “Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease and the more research we can do, the better – finding a cure is so important.”

She went on: “It has such a devastating impact on families and the thought of my children going through what we did frightens the life out of me. Diseases like Alzheimer’s take over your life and I’ve missed chunks of my children growing up because I’ve been so focused on helping Mum.”

Charley continued: “The incredible work of Alzheimer’s Research UK gives me hope that one day dementia will be a thing of the past, but the charity needs our help to get there. I’m proud to support the charity and I’d urge others to join me. We need to put a stop to it.”

Charley quit her role as Debbie Dingle last year (Credit: ITV)

Charley left her role on Emmerdale in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Alzheimer’s Research UK reveals Charley Webb as spokesperson

In a statement on Charley’s support, Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We’re so grateful to Charley for bravely opening up about her family#s heartbreaking experience of dementia and raising awareness of the desperate need to find a cure.”

“Tragically there are so many families, like Charley’s, who are being forced to watch as dementia devastates their world, while being powerless to stop it,” Hilary said.

“Now is the time to take urgent action against dementia, which is why we have vowed to lead the search for a cure. There’s not a moment to waste. We know this is a huge ambition, but it’s what people affected by dementia deserve, so we will strive for nothing less.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Debbie Returns to the Dingle Homestead - Emmerdale

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Charley Webb Debbie Dingle Emmerdale

Trending Articles

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna make her point, Phillip Schofield looks surprised
This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna stuns fans with tributue after Phillip Schofield’s departure
An image of Clare Nowland, looking at the camera
Woman, 95, dies from her injuries after being tasered by police as officer charged
for the Love of Dogs star Paul O'Grady speaking on Loose Women
TV favourite ‘lined up to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs’ but fans aren’t happy: ‘Is this a joke?’
Kate smiles at Chelsea Flower Show, Charles and Camilla frown
Princess Kate ‘upstages’ Charles and Camilla at engagement amid claims she ‘pretty much calls the shots now’
This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna make her point, Phillip Schofield looks surprised
This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna stuns fans with tributue after Phillip Schofield’s departure
Amy Dowden speaking on This Morning
Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals breast cancer diagnosis: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’