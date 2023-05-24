Emmerdale star reveals devastating family struggle as she backs Alzheimer’s charity

A former Emmerdale star has backed the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK in their ongoing search for a cure for the condition. Charley Webb, who played Debbie Dingle on the show, released a statement with the charity today.

In doing so, she revealed her family’s own struggle with the disease, issuing a heartbreaking statement as to how it has impacted her family life directly.

The actress played Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Charley Webb reveals heartbreaking family struggle

Backing the charity, Charley revealed her mother’s own struggle with the condition. Her mum was only 64 when doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer’s disease. She was diagnosed in 2015 – and now requires round-the-clock care.

“The years since my mum developed Alzheimer’s have been the hardest of our lives,” Charley said. “Every day is a challenge and brings difficulties which we struggle to come terms with. Even though my mum is still with us, I miss her so much.

She continued: “She was the head of the family and a working mum who was always on the go. My dad died when I was 15 and she had to play both the mum and dad roles. She was great.”

She went on to describe how the disease has affected her mother. “Mum now struggles to string a sentence together and gets very emotional, but she moved into a care home around four weeks ago and is settled.”

Charley backs Alzheimer’s Research UK

The actress continued, highlighting the importance of raising awareness for Alzheimer’s research. “Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease and the more research we can do, the better – finding a cure is so important.”

She went on: “It has such a devastating impact on families and the thought of my children going through what we did frightens the life out of me. Diseases like Alzheimer’s take over your life and I’ve missed chunks of my children growing up because I’ve been so focused on helping Mum.”

Charley continued: “The incredible work of Alzheimer’s Research UK gives me hope that one day dementia will be a thing of the past, but the charity needs our help to get there. I’m proud to support the charity and I’d urge others to join me. We need to put a stop to it.”

Charley left her role on Emmerdale in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Alzheimer’s Research UK reveals Charley Webb as spokesperson

In a statement on Charley’s support, Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We’re so grateful to Charley for bravely opening up about her family#s heartbreaking experience of dementia and raising awareness of the desperate need to find a cure.”

“Tragically there are so many families, like Charley’s, who are being forced to watch as dementia devastates their world, while being powerless to stop it,” Hilary said.

“Now is the time to take urgent action against dementia, which is why we have vowed to lead the search for a cure. There’s not a moment to waste. We know this is a huge ambition, but it’s what people affected by dementia deserve, so we will strive for nothing less.”

