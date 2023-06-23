Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter unveils huge back tattoo – and fans love it

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has stunned fans with a new photo of a back tattoo, sharing the new ink on Twitter.

Lucy decided to go for a big fine line flower piece on her back, thrilled with the outcome.

Fans have rushed to compliment Lucy on the new tattoo, stunned with how beautiful it is.

Lucy is thrilled with her new inking (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter reveals new back tattoo

Chas Dingle actress Lucy Pargeter has taken to Twitter to show off a new back tattoo.

Lucy shared a black and white photo on Twitter, showing fans a gorgeous floral back piece.

The piece is an intricate fine-line design. It’s been done by Olivia Fayne Tattoo and covers the majority of Lucy’s back.

Lucy simply captioned the photo with six red heart emojis, highlighting her love for her new piece of artwork.

Over on Instagram, the fine line tattoo specialist Olivia Fayne also posted the tattoo to her own feed, writing: “Fresh and healed on the lovely Lucy, what a laugh we’ve had.”

Lucy responded by stating: “You are the most incredible human, artist and kindred spirit I am honoured to have been blessed to meet.”

The pair got on so well that they’re even going for drink after becoming friends during the tattoo appointment!

Fans love the tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to compliment Lucy on her new tattoo addition

Lucy’s fans have rushed to the Twitter comments section to share their love for her new tattoo.

One of Lucy’s Twitter followers complimented her and wrote: “Absolute beautiful piece of art.”

Another fan loved the artwork and tweeted: “Simply Amazing!! Wow.”

A third fan was equally as amazed and added: “OMG I love your tattoo Lucy, I’d love to get one.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

