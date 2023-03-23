Emmerdale and Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley has taken to Instagram to open up about her battle with grief.

She’s shared her experience of losing her mum with her followers.

Fans have praised the star for her honesty.

Lisa Riley shared her experience with her followers (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley opens up about her grief struggle

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday March 22, 2023), Lisa Riley shared a photo of her late mum with her followers.

Her mum could be seen smiling with her sunglasses on in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Opening up on the grief of losing her mum, Lisa wrote: “Over two-thirds (69%) of people have been scared or embarrassed to talk about their emotions whilst grieving. But it is important to remember that all emotions are valid. It’s okay to feel angry, guilty, frustrated or resentful following a bereavement and you don’t need to downplay or hide your emotions.

“When my mum Cath died, I felt a mix of emotions from anger to isolation, and very much alone……feeling this real sense of ‘why me?’ and that’s ok, there’s no right or wrong way to grieve.

“That is why I’m proud to be supporting @Suerydercharity #ToBeHonest campaign, which encourages people to open up and be honest with feelings associated with grief.”

Lisa’s mum, Cath, died in 2012 after battling cancer.

Lisa is now working with the charity, Sue Ryder, to support those and their loved ones struggling due to a cancer diagnosis.

Fans have praised Lisa for opening up (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise Lisa for honest post

Lisa’s followers have rushed to support the Emmerdale star and have praised her for sharing her own experience with grief.

One follower wrote: “Love this honest post. I was the same when my mum died. It’s the worst thing you can ever go through xx”

Another praised: “She looks so beautiful Lisa. You must miss her dreadfully. So sorry to hear how you struggled with grief. Life can be so cruel some times but as usual you’re turning something so painful into such a positive attitude to help others. You’re amazing.”

Another person said: “That made me feel a little better, thank you so much Lisa.”

A final fan commented: “I love this. So many people avoid you when your mum dies. Support and being able to talk about them is a previous thing. So much anger that sits inside you when you cannot feel free to let it out. Thinking of you.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!