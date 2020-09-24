Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper has explained the real reason her alter ego Belle betrayed boyfriend Jamie.

Recently, Jamie ran over Moira Dingle and left her in the road. After Belle found out the truth, she still went back to Jamie.

Although her family didn’t know about Jamie’s crime at the time, they still didn’t approve of their relationship.

However, in Wednesday’s episode (September 23), it was revealed Belle called the police on Jamie.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, September 24), she explained she had been planning it for weeks and her nephew Nate was in on it.

But actress Eden, who has played Belle for 15 years, explained the real reason her character reported Jamie to the police.

She was asked: “So… that was a twist – Belle has thrown Jamie under the bus! Tell us what she has done?”

Eden responded: “Over time Belle obviously realised how awful Jamie can be, he did some awful things like not confessing to knocking down Moira, sacking Sam, paying Nate off – just for starters!

“So with Nate’s help Belle hatched a plan to get some more information so she could ultimately go to the police and get him sent down for everything he’s done.”

Emmerdale: Eden talks Belle ‘siding against the Dingles’

Speaking about Belle having to pretend she had sided with a Tate, Eden said: “I think it was really hard for her yes, in fact I can’t imagine being in that position.

“Even though she hated Jamie and knew he deserved to pay for what he had done I do think feelings for him are still there which makes it even more complicated.

“When Sam got sacked that was horrible for her and she just hopes the Dingles understand why she did it.”

Emmerdale: What’s next for Jamie?

When asked if she thinks there’s more to come for Jamie, she said: “100% more to come as it is Jamie Tate after all. I think Belle would be stupid to think he’d go down easily.

“He will have something up his sleeve but maybe she doesn’t expect…

“I don’t want to give anything away but there is so much more to come.”

