Emmerdale star Claire King reveals she caught infection after filming stunt scenes

Kim and Harriet got caught up in the storm

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale star Claire King has revealed that she caught an infection after filming the soap’s storm scenes.

In last night’s Emmerdale scenes (Sunday, October 16) Kim set out on her horse to find pregnant Amelia, who had gone missing during the storm.

However actress Claire has revealed that she ended up getting an infection.

Kim went into the woods to look for Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Harriet caught up in the storm

In last night’s 50th anniversary episode, a storm hit the village of Emmerdale.

However this didn’t stop Will and Kim getting married.

As Kim and Will’s loved ones celebrated the wedding, pregnant 16-year-old Amelia set off for a picnic in a field, where she planned to meet her boyfriend Noah.

But when the wind knocked her over, she began to experience pains.

As Dan became concerned for his daughter, he alerted other villagers and they set out to look for her.

Kim took her horse and rode around the land, fighting the wind.

Harriet on a quad bike Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Harriet came off the quad bike (Credit: ITV)

The episode ended after Kim found Harriet trapped under a quad bike and pulled her out.

Lightning soon struck the quad bike throwing Harriet and Kim.

Kim hit her head and it looks like she could be in danger.

Now Claire King has revealed that she actually ended up getting an infection while filming those scenes.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Claire was asked if this could be the end for Kim or Harriet.

Claire joked: “Never mind the end for Kim, it nearly finished me off! Being thrown around the woods in all that dirt and things, I’m too old for that. ”

She continued: “Yeah it was quite a test actually but I was very lucky because I’ve ridden for most of my life so as far as the horses were concerned that was great, that was no problem at all.

“But it was actually a very hot day, and it’s suppose to be October so I have all these layers on of clothes and yes it was rather sweaty. But also very dirty and dry in the wood.”

Emmerdale Kim at the scrapyard listening in on Harriet and Will's conversation
Kim actress Claire revealed she got an infection after filming the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Claire King reveals she caught infection filming storm scenes

Claire then revealed that she ended up with an infection after getting a seed pod stuck up her nose.

“I was on antibiotics for about a week because my nose and eye all swelled up.

“I blew my nose about a week after I finished my course and a great big seed pod came out, and it had got infected in my nose. So it must have blown up with all those wind machines.

“It was somewhat traumatic in there, but we did manage to have a bit of a laugh Katherine [Dow-Blyton] and I.”

What did you think of the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episode?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

