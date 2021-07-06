Emmerdale Spoilers: What’s happening tonight, Tuesday July 6?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal the drama is picking up pace for ‘Murder Week’ – who does Mad Meena have in her sights?

Viewers may have been left fearing for Jacob after a tense confrontation between the pair last night, with her warning the teen not to get on the wrong side of her.

Jacob and Meena clash again? (Credit: ITV)

Jacob confrontation

Tonight, she pays Jacob another visit in the shop when he’s alone – what is she plotting? And will David’s lad be feeling so cocksure afterwards?

Meanwhile, back at home Meena discovers that the rucksack from her room is missing.

Knowing it contains incriminating evidence she dashes off in search of it.

What does Meena want with Leanna? (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s shock appearance

She confronts sister, Manpreet, who has given it to Liam to pass on to Leanna for her travels.

Leanna, meanwhile, is getting ready for her party and is creeped out when Meena appears in her bedroom and tells her rather creepily: “You look nice.”

Victoria and David are looking forward to hanging out together (Credit: ITV)

New competition for Meena?

Apparently Meena is plotting to get rid of anyone who stands in the way of her and David.

And she may need to widen her net of targets… he and Victoria appear to be getting closer.

The two single parents agree to spend the evening together with their young kids as they are unable to go to either Leanna and Priya’s parties.

And they both seem pretty happy about the prospect!

Faith is on her uppers – will Eric be able to help her? (Credit: ITV)

Got to have Faith

And Faith has a big decision to make after being rejected by Cain and Chas – but how will Pollard help her?

Meanwhile, Mack has taken a shine to Dawn – will she fall for his charms?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. However this week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

