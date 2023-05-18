Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy and Liam to rub naughties after bonding over murder?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed an affair between Wendy Posner and doctor Liam Cavanagh as things continue to sizzle between the pair. Can Wendy go through with cheating on Bob?

But, as Bob and Bernice also grow closer together, can the two couples keep their feelings under control? Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Liam and Wendy are caught in the moment (Credit: ITV)

Wendy and Liam pull out all the stops

As the week begins, Wendy meets with Liam at the bus stop. She reveals that she has big plans for their night at the murder mystery convention. However, Liam tells her that the event has moved online.

He remains touched by all the effort Wendy goes to later. At the Doctors Surgery, she prepares a little something to celebrate his success in being nominated for a writing award. As the champagne cork pops, so does the chemistry between the two.

Caught up in the moment, Wendy and Liam kiss (Credit: ITV)

With the pair sporting fancy dress costumes and sipping champagne, Liam puts some music on. He and Wendy start to slowly gyrate towards each other.

Caught up in the moment after his writerly alter ego wins a New Crime Writer of the Year award, things get passionate between Wendy and Liam.

As Wendy cheats on Bob, he and Bernice get intimate (Credit: ITV)

Things heat up between Bob and Bernice

Elsewhere, Bernice opens up to Bob as they begin to rekindle the friendship they’ve lost under the pressure of working together. After Bob tells Bernice that he’s always considered her beautiful, there’s a moment between them.

Growing flustered, Bob quickly offers to top up her wine. Reacting to their ever-growing chemistry and flirtation, Bernice is mortified when Bob rejects her drunken attempt to kiss him.

Fleeing the room, Bob is left feeling sweaty and guilt-ridden at the near miss… but little does he know what Wendy is up to.

In spite of her guilt, Wendy gives in to her passions again (Credit: ITV)

Bob and Wendy struggle with their guilt

The next day, Wendy struggles to hold it together as the guilt of cheating on Bob sets in. Meanwhile, Bob struggles to cope with his own feelings that the near-kiss with Bernice have ignited.

Later, at the Doctors Surgery, Liam is unable to contain his desire for Wendy. He kisses her suddenly and unexpectedly. Wendy is surprised but can’t help reciprocating.

The next day, Bob and Bernice try to avoid any mention of their near kiss. Bernice tells Bob that he needs to show Wendy that he cares about their relationship.

