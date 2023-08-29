Emmerdale's logo, a male and female silhouette, a broken heart and the background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Two splits following shock affair?

Is heartbreak around the corner?

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, two couples face the split as a potential shock affair rocks the village.

As Dawn and Tom have an obvious connection, Belle’s filled with jealousy.

But, will Dawn and Tom soon embark on an affair and split up from their partners in Emmerdale spoilers?

Will Dawn and Tom hit it off? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Dawn in shock affair?

Next week, Belle’s left feeling insecure after Tom reveals that he’s searching for a new place to stay.

He’s even considering moving away from the village completely, upsetting Belle.

Later on, Belle’s flooded with jealousy as she spots an obvious connection between Tom and Dawn.

Outside of the vets, Tom offers to take Dawn out in his fancy car; Belle can’t help but feel side-lined. But is she right to worry? Dawn, after all, is heavily pregnant with Billy’s baby and the two seem pretty loved-up – although he is keeping what happened with Gabby a secret…

Trying to build bridges with Belle and wanting to prove nothing is going on between her and Tom, Dawn then invites Belle and Tom on a double date with her and Billy.

However, with tensions on the rise, Belle heads off and leaves in frustration. But, will Tom and Dawn split from their partners and embark on an affair?

Tom’s left in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom attacked

After Belle rushes off, Tom also leaves to go out to a vet call. However, when grabbing his vet bag, he soon finds himself in an altercation.

He’s met by a stranger who demands his car keys, with Tom trying to defend himself. Not wanting to give in to the scally, Tom soon gets hit on the head by a second person.

Poor Tom’s then kicked to the ground as the two people make off with his car.

Seeing Tom on the floor and in pain, Belle puts the tension behind them and hurries over, tending to her cut and bruised boyfriend.

She rings the police after the attack. But, will they be able to catch the scallies? And who really did this?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale-Belle Is Shocked When She Come Face To Face With Tom King, Her Ex & Jimmy’s Nephew 27/4/23

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

