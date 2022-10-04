Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Tracy and Nate sleep together despite Tracy being newly engaged.

Tracy’s come back to the village to tell Nate the big news, but she gets a little side-tracked.

But will Tracy and Nate get back together in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tracy forgets what she came to do (Credit: ITV)

Tracy’s engaged

Tracy’s arrives back in the village to give Nate some big news – she’s engaged.

When she sees Nate with his new girlfriend, Naomi, she’s a little bit jealous but Vanessa makes her realise that they’ve both moved on and have to accept that.

She confides in Vanessa who prompts her to go and tell Nate that she’s engaged to someone called Ollie.

Tracy goes to speak to Nate but gets a bit distracted, thinking of their relationship together.

She can’t bring herself to tell him about the engagement.

As the pair start to get close again, Tracy starts to question whether she should continue with her engagement.

Is Tracy over Nate?

Can she bring herself to tell him the truth?

Nate and Tracy sleep together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy sleeps with Nate

As Nate and Tracy start talking at Vanessa’s house, the pair soon share a kiss.

Before they know it, they both end up sleeping together.

However, Tracy starts feeling guilty at not telling Nate the truth.

Tracy manages to get redressed before hearing Vanessa arrive home, telling Nate to get out quickly before they are caught.

He is forced to leave without any top or trousers on.

Tracy has some explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Despite Nate making a quick exit, Vanessa starts to question a shifty Tracy.

She spots Nate’s phone and jeans and realises, when he comes back for them, that Tracy has slept with Nate.

Tracy tries to figure out the mess she’s in, but things get more confusing when she tells Vanessa that she still has feelings for Nate.

Will Tracy end her engagement to be with Nate?

Will Naomi find out that her boyfriend has slept with his ex?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

