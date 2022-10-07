Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will makes huge mistake on his stag do

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight have revealed that Will makes a potentially huge mistake while on his stag do.

After a drunken mistake, a declaration from the groom-to-be leaves Harriet in turmoil.

What will be the fallout from Will’s drunk confession?

Elsewhere, it seems as though Nate‘s feelings for Tracy have been reawakened.

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Nicola‘s feud with Charles escalates as she makes a complaint to the bishop.

Find out more, with our Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Will has been fighting his feelings for Harriet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will makes a drunken mistake

It’s the night of Will’s stag do, and Lydia has laid on a treat.

After a few beers too many, Will does something he might regret.

He drunkenly declares his love to Harriet.

Harriet is left in turmoil at Will’s bombshell.

She has already been struggling with her feelings for Will – and lack of feelings for partner Dan.

What does Will’s drunken declaration mean for his wedding to Kim?

Nate has recently learned that Tracy has returned to the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate’s feelings for Tracy re-awaken

In more Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Nate’s feelings for Tracy begin to resurface.

This comes after he learned that Tracy had returned to the village.

After spending some time with Tracy and Frankie, Nate begins to consider his feelings for his ex.

There’s a sense that his feelings have reawakened.

How will this effect his relationship with Naomi?

Nicola takes the nuclear option (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola escalates her feud with Charles

In further Emmerdale spoilers tonight, a run-in with Charles causes Nicola to resort to extreme measures.

After a bad day in court, Nicola is furious when Charles attempts to express sympathy for Naomi.

At home, she makes a phone call to the bishop.

She puts in an official complaint about Charles.

How will the bishop react?

Has Nicola gone too far?

Could this cost Charles his job with the church?

