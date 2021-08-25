Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveals that Russ continues to tell Victoria about his money struggles.

Meanwhile Meena wants to spend time with Victoria, and Liv begins drinking again.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Russ tries to guilt-trip Victoria

Russ goes on a picnic with Victoria, Wendy and Bob (Credit: ITV)

Recently Wendy’s ex-husband Russ arrived in the village after finding out his mum left most of her money to his grandson Harry.

He began blackmailing Wendy in to trying to get the money off Harry’s mum Victoria.

Tonight Wendy is guilty as an oblivious Victoria and Bob try to make the best of Russ’s presence in the village.

At the playground, Russ continues to play the doting granddad while he lays it on thick to Victoria about his money troubles.

Will Wendy be able to solve the situation?

Meena has a plan for Victoria

Meena has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena caught out as David finds ‘murder’ clue?

Meanwhile David and Victoria are just getting over their awkwardness when Meena appears.

She invites Victoria to hang out with her and starts to talk her into having a girls’ day out.

Liv begins drinking again

Liv is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Liv feels suffocated by Aaron and Vinny’s constant references to her sobriety.

Struggling with it all, Liv breaks down in front of a concerned Laurel, who does her best to advise her.

However it all becomes too much when Liv crosses paths with Hannah and George, the two she served in the Hide the previous day.

Liv soon cracks and begins to swig a can of lager.

Belle impresses Nate

Belle and Nate discuss the farm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Andy Sugden in Emmerdale and will he ever return?

Nate is pleased when Belle has a lead on some new business while he is preparing for Tracy’s homecoming.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!