Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena caught out as David finds ‘murder’ clue?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena prepares to attack Victoria.

However is she about to make a huge mistake which could see her caught out?

Next week, having stolen the keys to Victoria’s house from Amy, Meena waits till the coast is clear.

When she gets the chance, she lets herself in and begins to mess with Victoria’s things.

However she soon hears the front door open and Victoria enters.

Meena prepares to hit Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Meena grabs a nearby paperweight and prepares to use it on Victoria.

She manages to stay out of sight, but her phone buzzes at just the wrong time and Victoria realises there’s someone in her home.

Terrified, she rushes out of the house and threatens to call the police. However Meena is un phased by Victoria’s threat and calmly heads out the back door.

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet gets terrible news

Manpreet gets some bad news about Aiesha (Credit: ITV)

On Main Street, Meena runs into Manpreet, who is clearly upset. She explains that her daughter Aiesha has been taken into hospital in Ibiza and is in critical condition.

As Manpreet begs for Meena’s help, she struggles to tear herself away from keeping an eye on David and Victoria.

Later at the Woolpack, Meena continues to keep an eye on David and Vic as she briefs PC Swirling on the break-in.

Meena caught out?

Chas and Victoria are suspicious about Meena’s reluctance to do the right thing by her sister and niece.

David tries to convince her that she should be there for Manpreet.

Victoria is suspicious of Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Then Vic’s paperweight, which she was going to hit Victoria with, falls out of Meena’s bag in front of David… will she be able to cover? Or is she about to be caught out?

