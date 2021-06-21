Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Kim questions Will about his Diazepam.

Meanwhile Leanna wants another chance with Jacob and Tracy is left worried at the thought of leaving Frankie to go back to work.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim questions Will

Kim asks Will about the medication (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Kim asks Will why he has Diazepam. He’s wary and refuses to answer the question.

Kim presses him for answers and he eventually tells her that the Diazepam is for his nerves, but she’s not buying his explanation.

Meena is furious by David’s rejection

Meena wants to move in (Credit: ITV)

David is left reeling by Meena’s sense of urgency to move in after suggesting it.

He later tells her that she’s going to have to wait a few weeks, as he’s worried about Jacob and wants some time alone with her.

Meena grits her teeth as she tries to hide her displeasure.

Leanna and Jacob over for good?

Jacob makes Billy out to be a paedophile (Credit: ITV)

Leanna admits to Jacob that she had a crush on Billy. Soon Billy is left angry when Jacob confronts him about Leanna.

Jacob makes Billy out to be a paedophile leaving him horrified.

Soon Leanna walks in on the confrontation and is also horrified by Jacob’s words.

Leanna asks Jacob to give their relationship another chance, but he shoots her down harshly.

However when she leaves upset, Jacob drops his façade. It’s clear he still loves her.

Tracy worried about leaving Frankie

Tracy is worried about leaving Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Tracy tries to stay calm when Nate breaks the news that the farm may have to be closed down if an infection has spread.

Concerned about money, he asks Tracy to return to work in case the farm is shut.

She agrees but tries to hide her panic about returning to work and leaving Frankie.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 8pm on ITV. This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

