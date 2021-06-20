Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale will “get worse before she gets better”, actress Amy Walsh has warned.

Amy has told how the postnatal depression storyline will see Tracy leave the village to visit sister Vanessa Woodfield after accidentally scratching her baby Frankie’s face.

Tracy is struggling to cope in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Tracy has been struggling as a new mum.

Next week, Tracy will be horrified when she accidentally scratches her young baby.

However, as Tracy is suffering from the disorder, she spirals instead of seeking professional help.

Blaming herself, she’s terrified of anyone finding out and lies to midwife Wendy about it.

Telling her that Frankie scratched herself – Wendy warns her about cutting Frankie’s nails.

However, that then sees Tracy terrified to touch her baby with the nail clippers.

Emmerdale: Tracy Metcalfe convinced baby Frankie is scared of her

Amy tells TV Times: “That’s the first time we properly see her crumble; she’s really not coping at all. She feels that Frankie is scared of her. There’s a switch that flicks in her head and she thinks, ‘My child is scared of me because I hurt her’, it’s horrible.”

The incident will see Tracy finally accept she needs help.

Tracy Metcalfe lies to midwife Wendy about how Frankie got hurt (Credit: ITV)

But instead of going to her doctor she will go and visit sister Vanessa to get a break.

Amy adds that it will backfire somewhat – and things are set to get much worse.

“She goes off for a bit to see Vanessa for a break, and that makes her think ‘I can do this’,” Amy adds. “But I think what happens with any kind of depression is that someone will tell you you need help, but the next day you wake up and feel better, so you don’t do anything about it.

“I think things are going to get a lot worse before they get better, unfortunately.”

