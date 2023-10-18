Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain steps in to help Sam dish out justice

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 18), Cain steps in to help Sam dish out justice against Craig.

As Sam worries about Lydia, he joins forces with Cain to protect Lydia.

But, will Sam and Cain be able to deliver justice for Lydia in Emmerdale spoilers?

Sam looks to Cain for advice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain and Sam join forces

Last week, Sam found out that his wife, Lydia, had been raped by her old friend, Craig.

After Mandy believed Lydia to be having an affair, Lydia sat Mandy, Sam and Belle down and revealed the truth.

They were all in shock as Lydia finally opened up to them about what was bothering her.

Sam was filled with rage when he found out and intended on getting revenge on Craig.

Now, struggling to process with Lydia’s rape, Sam turns to Cain for some advice on dealing with the situation.

With Sam opening up to Cain, Cain vows to support Sam with punishing Craig.

They both join forces as Cain gives Sam some valuable advice on how to make Craig pay. But, can they both serve justice and bring Craig down?

The meal doesn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amit and Caleb clash

Tonight, Caleb and Amit join Nicky and Suni for dinner to get to know each other better.

Nicky and Suni are on edge as they hope that they can make it through the gathering without certain skeletons coming out.

As Amit and Caleb talk about their sons, it’s clear that some obvious tension is in the air.

Amit soon brings up Nicky’s engagement to Gabby, making Nicky feel uncomfortable.

With the dinner taking a bitter turn, Caleb and Nicky head off unable to stick around any longer. But, can the two families learn to get on?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

