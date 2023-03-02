Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy says goodbye as he plans to end his own life

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Paddy hits rock bottom as he plans to end his own life.

Following his recent return to the village, Paddy reconnects with his family and friends to make amends.

However, they’re completely unaware that he intends to say goodbye for good.

It’s only when Paddy disappears again and his father finds a worrying note, that everyone catches on to Paddy’s plan.

But will they manage to stop him before it’s too late?

Paddy hasn’t been himself since the breakdown of his marriage with his wife Chas.

The beloved character was left heartbroken when he discovered that Chas had cheated on him with Al Chapman.

Ever since, Paddy has hit rock bottom as he’s been distancing himself from his friends and contemplating suicide.

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Paddy makes amends with family and friends and leaves a letter for his father, Bear.

Unbeknownst to them all Paddy is saying his veiled goodbyes as he plans to take his own life.

Later with Paddy having gone, Bear makes the horrifying discovery of Paddy’s letter.

Helpless Marlon is distressed as everyone scrambles to go and find Paddy.

When Rhona delivers the appalling news about the missing bolt gun from the vet surgery, the reality of he is doing is all too worrying.

But can they find him in time?

Kyle left everyone shocked when he killed Al Chapman, with his father, Cain, taking the blame for it.

Eventually Kyle insisted on telling the truth and confessed to the crime.

Following his confession, Kyle was let out on bail but as a condition, he wasn’t allowed to see Cain.

Feeling powerless ahead of his son’s hearing in tonight’s episode, Cain strong arms his way into Keepers to see Kyle.

Amy is left fuming at his intrusion, however Caleb manages to persuade her to relent, after seeing how important it is for Cain and Kyle to share a moment.

But the sweet moment is soon interrupted when Kyle’s solicitor phones with big news!

But what is it and what will it mean for Kyle’s future?

