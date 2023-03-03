Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona delivers worrying news as the search for Paddy continues

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Rhona delivers some worrying news tonight as the search for Paddy continues.

The soap airs in an earlier time slot of 7pm as Paddy’s friends and family fear the worst.

Paddy disappeared after leaving a suicide note for dad Bear.

As a horrified Bear discovered the letter, he rallied Paddy’s family and friends to find his son.

Amidst the search, Rhona makes a terrifying discovery.

Last night’s episode saw Bear discover son Paddy’s suicide note (Credit: ITV)

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Amy proposes to Matty – leading to upset between him and Moira.

Elsewhere, Alex grows close to Naomi – to Charles and Dawn’s displeasure.

And Rodney flirts with glamorous Mary.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Rhona delivers worrying news amidst search for Paddy

As the villagers search for Paddy, Rhona makes a horrifying discovery.

She tells the search party that there’s a bolt gun missing from the Vet’s surgery.

As his friends and family reel from this revelation, Paddy’s plans become all too clear.

Can they find Paddy in time?

Cain is furious when he learns of what Amy has planned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Matty is concerned by Amy’s sudden proposal

After Amy’s spontaneous proposal to Matty, he shares the news with mum Moira.

Moira is delighted – but Matty seems less sure.

When Moira notices his unease, Matty confesses his worries.

He thinks that Amy might only have proposed in order to get full custody of Kyle.

Moira fumes as Matty shares his suspicions.

Later, she tries to calm Cain down as he bangs on Amy’s door, furious at her plans to get full custody.

Charles isn’t thrilled to see Naomi and Alex together (Credit: ITV)

Alex and Naomi’s flirting causes worry for Charles

When she sees Alex and Naomi flirting outside the cafe, Dawn is left reeling.

Later, Charles is concerned when he sees the pair on a date, worrying what she has gotten herself into.

Does Charles have cause to worry?

Rodney has designs on Mary

Waiting with Mary as she prepares for her date, Rodney can’t resist flirting.

But Mary is totally taken with Faye as the date progresses. Is this going somewhere special?

And how will Rodney feel about it?

