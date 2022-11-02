Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock return spells trouble for one family

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, a shock return spells trouble for one family in the village.

But who is it that resurfaces? And what does he want?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers for tonight, the aftermath of Al’s murder continues.

Cain is in jail for killing Al, but refuses to admit to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Dingles try to understand why Cain murdered Al.

Finally, Kerry is grieving as she reckons with Al’s death.

Will Chas and Al’s affair be uncovered as Cain faces the music?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight to find out.

Alex threatens to take away Clemmie if Billy and Dawn don’t give him Harriet’s money (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Alex returns to the village

Billy and Dawn learn that Harriet left Dawn a sum of money in her will.

They plan to put it to use in buying Woodbine for themselves.

Later, Dawn is shocked when Alex arrives at the house.

He tells her that he has been released from prison for good behaviour.

Then he tells her that he knows Harriet left her something in the will.

He demands the money as payback for being sent to prison.

When Dawn refuses, Alex threatens to take Clemmie away from them both.

Will she give in to Alex’s demands?

Cain faces the music for having shot Al (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain faces charges for murdering Al

In more Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Cain is in jail for murdering Al.

When pressed on why he did it, Cain remains tight-lipped.

Will he admit that he killed Al?

Could they discover his motive for murder? Or is there another twist in the offing? Did Cain really pull the trigger?

Al’s death shakes the village

In other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, the village remains shocked by Al’s death.

At The Woolpack, the Dingle family try to get their heads around what has happened.

As Paddy and the Dingles push Chas for information, will she crack?

Can she really keep up the charade?

Will Paddy and her family learn that she was having an affair with Al?

Kerry is broken after discovering Al’s body… and Cain wielding the murder weapon (Credit: ITV)

Kerry is in mourning

Meanwhile, Kerry remains in a state of shock.

She too remains clueless as to why Cain would kill Al.

Will they finally learn what Chas and Al were up to?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!