Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Samson is evil as baby Esther is taken seriously ill

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Samson Dingle is hailed as a hero by his friends and family when baby Esther is suddenly taking ill.

Samson’s quick-thinking wins him praise from Dan and Amelia – to Noah’s annoyance.

Will Samson’s change of heart stick?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Mack feels conflicted when he shares a moment with Chloe and the unborn baby.

Elsewhere, cornered Alex reveals the next step in his plan.

And Gabby and Nicky are almost caught in the act.

Samson hailed as a hero when Esther is taken ill

As the week begins, Amelia is happy to see Samson take an interest in baby Esther.

Later, Samson reluctantly babysits for his daughter.

But Sarah discovers that Esther has a blazing temperature.

Panicking, they call an ambulance for Esther and get her to hospital.

Dan sings Samson’s praises for getting help so quickly.

At the hospital, the family learn that Esther will be fine.

However, Noah is left fuming at all the praise Samson is getting for saving Esther.

When Samson arrives to check up on Esther, he has an ulterior motive.

He pulls Noah aside and demands more money from Noah to stay away from Amelia and Esther.

What will Noah do?

Alex reveals the next step of his plan

Dawn tells Billy that Alex threatened her.

Billy is frustrated at Alex’s ability to get away with things due to the children.

Elsewhere, Alex is feeling at home in his new life with Naomi and Charles.

But Clare ambushes him, demanding that he finish robbing the surgery.

Later, Alex sneaks into the surgery – but finds the drugs cabinet empty.

Urging Clare not to give up on him, he reveals that he has a back-up plan in mind.

What does Alex have planned?

Mack and Chloe share a moment as their son kicks

Nate starts to suspect that Mack might care more for Chloe and the baby than he’s making out.

Later, when Mack bumps into Chloe at the Hide, he starts to wonder whether Nate might have a point.

He’s stunned when she finds out that Chloe will be having a baby boy.

Just then, the baby starts to kick.

As Mack feels the baby bump, he and Chloe are caught in a charged moment.

Can he control his feelings for Chloe and the baby?

Gabby and Nicky almost caught out

Elsewhere, Gabby and Nicky prepare to spend the day together.

But they are almost caught out by Dawn.

Can they continue to keep their relationship a secret?

