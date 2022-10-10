Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate cheats on Naomi as he sleeps with ex-girlfriend Tracy

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Monday, October 10) Nate cheats on Naomi as he sleeps with his ex-girlfriend, Tracy.

This comes as Vanessa catches the pair in the act.

What does this mean for Nate and Tracy?

In further Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Al worries that he is losing Chas. Seeing her looking happy with her family and friends, he demands to know if she still loves him.

Meanwhile, Will tries to downplay his feelings for Harriet.

All this and more, in our Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Nate and Tracy are unable to fight their feelings for one another (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy sleeps with Nate

Tracy is thrown off to see Nate and Naomi together in the village.

However, she tells sister Vanessa that she is going to tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie.

But Tracy struggles to find the right moment, and soon experiences a sexually charged moment with Nate.

This leads to an illicit encounter between the pair.

They both feel awkward as they start to re-dress.

Following their illicit encounter, Nate and Tracy are horrified to hear Vanessa approaching (Credit: ITV)

Caught in the act by Vanessa?

Suddenly, Tracy hears Vanessa approaching and rushes Nate out of the back door, wearing nothing but a pair of boxer shorts.

Although Tracy tries to act normal, Vanessa’s suspicions are raised.

It’s not long before she spots Nate’s phone and jeans in the room.

Her suspicions are confirmed when Nate arrives to reclaim his things.

Vanessa despairs as Tracy confesses that she is still into Nate.

What will Tracy do?

Laughing and smiling with her family in the Woolpack, Chas paints a picture of familial bliss… is Al losing her? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Al worries that he is losing Chas

Chas worries for Aaron after his altercation with Al.

However, Aaron remains unrepentant.

Later, in the pub, Al tells Chas that he needs an answer about the future of their relationship.

Watching her act happy around her family, he worries that he is losing her.

However he is elated when Chas later tells him that she loves him and wants to be with him.

Following his drunken declaration, Will and Harriet share a charged moment (Credit: ITV)

Will tries to downplay his feelings for Harriet

Will is downbeat following the events of his stag do.

When he is probed by Bob, he tries to tell him that his declaration to Harriet was but a drunken mistake.

He tries to play it down to Harriet too, but makes things worse when they share a charged moment.

As he hurries away, Harriet is left further convinced that Will has feelings for her.

Can Will continue to deny his feelings for Harriet (Credit: ITV)

Faith makes plans

After a conversation with Aaron, Faith comes up with an idea.

Meanwhile, Cain opens up to Moira about his struggles to cope with Faith’s constant demands.

This comes as Faith shares her latest big idea with the family.

What does Faith have planned now?

Charles and Nicola’s feud continues to escalate as she catches him lurking outside of her home (Credit: ITV)

Nicola confronts Charles again

Charles is upset when he hears that someone has complained about him to the bishop.

Suspecting that it may have been Nicola, he tells Naomi not to make things worse.

When he sees Naomi loitering outside of Victoria Cottage, he tries to usher her away before she is caught breaking her bail conditions.

As Nicola emerges, Naomi hides, but Charles finds himself caught up in an aggressive conversation about her complaint to the bishop.

Is their feud about to escalate even further?

