Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla dead as Callum enacts his terrifying revenge?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Leyla finds herself in grave danger as vengeful drug dealer Callum enacts his terrifying revenge upon her.

After being kidnapped by Callum in last night’s episode, Leyla finds herself bound and gagged at his mercy.

Will Callum kill Leyla?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Colin’s behaviour continues to trouble confused Marshall.

Will Marshall believe that his dad has had a change of heart?

Elsewhere, Brenda and Bob clash over his priorities at the B&B and Cathy.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight below.

Callum has a bound and gagged Leyla hidden away in the woods (Credit: ITV)

Leyla is all tied up

Callum has Leyla tied up and gagged at his hideout in the woods.

Bound and helpless, she is at his mercy as menacing Callum looms over her.

Will Callum kill Leyla?

Meanwhile, back at home, Suzy is annoyed that Leyla never showed up to pick her up from the hospital.

But when she finds out that Leyla is missing and not answering her phone, she and the family are filled with dread.

Can they get to Leyla in time?

Callum menaces tied-up Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Colin’s advances leave Marshall reeling

Marshall is still staying at Laurel and Jai’s after they took him in.

The youth’s father, Colin, disowned him over his his sexuality.

Yesterday, Colin claimed that he was sorry for driving Marshall away.

The youngster feels confused as his dad continues to love bomb him with messages.

The youngster feels confused as his dad continues to love bomb him with messages.

Brenda tries to tell Bob to do right by Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Bob neglects struggling Cathy

Elsewhere, Brenda tells Bob not to let the B&B interfere with his responsibilities to Cathy.

But, distracted by work, Bob fails to pick up on Cathy’s behaviour.

Can he get his priorities straight to do right by his daughter?

