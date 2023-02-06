Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Horrified Paddy goes double-dating with his dad

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Paddy is horrified when dad Bear tries to forcibly throw him back into the dating pool.

When Bear organises a double date for them both, Paddy is forced onto the dating scene.

Will Bear get the hint that poor Paddy is in no fit state for dating?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Naomi sets a trap for Greg as Ethan panics that his complaint isn’t being taken seriously.

Meanwhile, Bob tries to make peace between Nicola and Bernice.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Paddy is less than enthused with Bear’s meddling (Credit: ITV)

Bear throws Paddy back into the dating pool

When Bear reveals that he’s set up a double date for them both, Paddy is left horrified.

He remains polite, but is unhappy at being thrown back into the dating pool so suddenly.

Not getting the hint that Paddy isn’t the right headspace for dating and socialising, he encourages him to hit the town with their dates, Carol and Bev.

Paddy thinks up an excuse.

He breathes a sigh of relief as Bear leaves with Carol and Bev.

Paddy isn’t ready to be putting himself out there again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Naomi sets a plan into motion

Ethan tells Marcus and Naomi that Greg is trying to discredit the sexual assault complaint made against him.

Feeling defeated, he reveals that he’s considering dropping the complaint and quitting his job.

Naomi tells Marcus that she has an idea to help Ethan out.

Her plan begins to take shape – but Nate refuses to play bait to her honey trap, and Marcus voices his own concerns.

Nate and Naomi lay a trap for Greg (Credit: ITV)

When Naomi tells them that Ethan could lose his career, Nate reluctantly agrees.

He heads off to the bar, catching Greg’s eye.

Greg approaches, and offers to buy Nate a drink.

His phone secretly recording, Nate stands shyly at the bar with Greg as they flirt.

Will Nate and Naomi’s honeytrap work?

Bob tries to build bridges between Bernice and Nicola

As Bernice and Nicola’s feud continues to escalate, Bob contemplates on how he can get the pair to make peace.

Can the sisters reconcile?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

