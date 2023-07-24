Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob sleeps with Bernice as Wendy’s affair is revealed?

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal that heartbroken Bob Hope may sleep with Bernice Blackstock as Wendy’s affair is suddenly revealed.

This comes as Wendy and secret lover Doctor Liam plan a naughty night away together. However, the pair have no idea that Bob has uncovered their dirty little secret.

Will Bob take comfort in Bernice just as Wendy starts having second thoughts?

Elsewhere, Moira feels bad for a sad Nate as his financial woes grow. But what will he do next?

Bernice tries to tell Bob about Wendy’s affair… but will be believe her? (Credit: ITV)

Bob spends the night with Bernice as Wendy and Liam play away?

As the storyline continues, Liam surprises Wendy with a night away. However, Wendy feels guilty when she calls Bob to tell him that she’s going away.

Bob is stunned when Bernice then reveals that Wendy and Liam are having an affair. Refusing to believe this bombshell, he lashes out at her instead.

Later, as an apprehensive Wendy jumps in the car with Liam, Bernice watches them. She remains stunned at how brazen the pair have become.

Elsewhere, Bob talks to Bear about Liam’s behaviour. He’s horrified to learn that Bear thinks Liam has a woman on the go.

Bob is unable to deny what he knows in his heart (Credit: ITV)

As Bob starts to put two and two together, he rushes off to make a call. Later, Bob tells Bernice that he knows about the affair, having called the hotel to confirm that Wendy and Liam are both there.

As a miserable Bob contemplates his life. Bernice wishes that she could take him into her arms and make everything okay.

At the hotel, Liam is devastated when Wendy says she wants to stop the affair. She heads off to spend the night in another room.

But, back at the B&B, Bob grows tempted to join Bernice for the night. Will he sleep with Bernice just as Wendy decides to call off her affair?

Moira delivers some sad news to Nate (Credit: ITV)

Moira’s heart goes out to Nate

As Nate continues to suffer financially, Moira is sad to be the bearer of bad news. She tells him that Caleb’s loan won’t help the family to solve their problems.

Will Nate come to regret getting into bed with shady Caleb? (Credit: ITV)

But will Nate listen to Moira?

