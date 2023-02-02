Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah dies after learning the truth about Mack and Chloe?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as Mackenzie Boyd prepares to tell Charity the truth about his affair with Chloe, Sarah stumbles across the truth.

Horrified by what she hears, Sarah begins hyperventilating and struggling to breathe.

Has the shock bombshell killed Sarah?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

Conflicted Mack makes a decision on his future with Charity (Credit: ITV)

Mack is tormented by his guilt

Mack remains haunted by the secret guilt he’s carrying.

However, he tries to put on a happy face, joining in on Charity’s cheery banter.

The next day, he tells Chloe that he’s going to tell Charity about the baby.

Neither of them realise that Sarah has just come out of her bedroom and overheard their conversation from upstairs.

Just as Mack is about to come clean, Sarah stumbles into the room, hyperventilating (Credit: ITV)

Sarah eavesdrops on a bombshell from Mack and Chloe

Chloe is aghast when she realises that Mack isn’t backing down.

He remains determined to tell Charity the truth today.

Mack tells her that she should leave.

With Sarah still listening upstairs, Chloe is determined to stand her ground, refusing to let Mack drag her down and leave her to Charity’s mercy.

Just as Mack and Chloe are about to reveal all to Charity, Sarah comes stumbling downstairs.

She is hyperventilating and struggling to breathe.

Charity tells Mack to call an ambulance as Sarah continues hyperventilating.

Will Sarah survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Charity rush Sarah to the hospital

In A&E, doctors wheel Sarah away for medical treatment.

Mack holds an emotional Charity.

As he does so, he shares a look with Chloe.

Charity tells Mack that she’s worried about Sarah’s life expectancy.

Just then, a doctor strides purposefully towards them.

What will the doctor say?

Will Sarah survive?

