WK8 Emmerdale Spoilers: Sam kills Pollard in freak accident?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as he turns to crime in trying to support Amelia and baby Esther, Sam Dingle unwittingly injures Eric Pollard.

As Pollard falls and hits his head, Sam is horrified by what he has done.

Has Sam killed Pollard?

Sam, Amelia and Noah sit happily together, talking on Emmerdale
What is Samson playing at? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson toys with Noah and Amelia

Samson continues to sow discontent between Noah and Amelia.

As Dan struggles with not being able to support his family financially, Noah is also left reeling.

He learns that he has lost his apprenticeship now Marcus is gone.

Later, when Noah rushes away to meet a potential employer, Amelia searches for a babysitter for Esther.

Noah is suspicious of his cousin’s true intentions when he learns that Samson has been looking after Esther in his absence.

Wanting to provide for his granddaughter, Sam wishes they could do more financially.

But what will Sam do, in his desperation?

Pollard tries to grab Sam in the street, but trips - Emmerdale
In his desperation to help Amelia and Esther, Sam turns to crime (Credit: ITV)

Samson offers Noah a deal

Samson toys with Noah as he seeks to worm his way into Amelia’s good books.

Later, Noah is thrown when Samson manipulates him into offering a pay off from his trust fund to keep away from Esther.

Samson’s chuffed when Noah agrees to a pay out.

He offers him two grand to keep away from Amelia and Esther.

Later, Sam mulls over the idea to Cain of giving Dan a pay rise to help with paying for Esther.

However, Cain resists the idea.

What will desperate Sam do next?

Pollard trips and falls while grappling with Sam on Emmerdale
Pollard takes a fall while trying to apprehend Sam (Credit: ITV)

Desperate Sam kills Pollard?

Inspiration strikes when Cain suggests that, as a Dingle, he should be thinking outside of the box.

In the shop, Sam distracts Pollard while he steals baby stuff for Esther.

But Pollard grows suspicious of Sam’s behaviour.

Panicking, Sam flees the shop.

Pollard pursues Sam down Main Street.

Unfortunately, he trips and hits his head.

Sam looks down in horror at unconscious Pollard.

Is Sam unwittingly responsible for Eric Pollard’s death?

Emmerdale - Dan, Lydia and Sam Find Out Amelia is Pregnant and Samson's The Father

