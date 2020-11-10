Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Emmerdale spoilers in pictures for next week see Belle in grave danger as she goes missing, armed with a knife.

Meanwhile, Moira plans to lave the village, but will a heart-to-heart with Cain make her change her mind?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Belle in grave danger

Belle continues to hear Lisa’s voice, while also hallucinating about Jamie.

As Belle struggles to work out what is real and what’s in her head, Lydia panics when Belle vanishes.

Everyone fears the worst when Belle disappears along with a cake knife from Tracy and Nate’s party.

Belle walks through the village, knife in hand, with Lisa’s voice telling her to protect her family.

Cain realises that Belle hasn’t been taking her medication.

Tracy and Nate admit they recently found Belle digging in a grave, and Cain is stunned.

Meanwhile, Belle is in the woods, convinced Jamie is following her.

Sam calls the police, while the others go out in search of Belle.

Later, Chas tells Cain to get revenge on Jamie for what he has put Belle through.

But will Belle be found and brought home to safety?

2. Moira plans to leave the village

Moira is heartbroken when she receives her decree nisi and breaks down to Rhona.

Convinced there is no way of rescuing her marriage now, Moira plans her exit from the village.

But when Sam begs Moira to help stop Cain getting revenge on Jamie, she agrees.

Moira corners Cain in the barn and talks him out of attacking Jamie.

But before Cain has a chance to get to Home Farm, he and Moira are locked into the barn.

Mackenzie traps the pair in the barn, and they are forced to talk through their problems.

Using this time alone, Moira begs Cain to forgive her for the affair with Nate.

Will Moira and Cain reunite? Or will Moira end up leaving the village?

3. Dawn makes a deal with the devil

Dawn is shocked when Jamie sacks her, thinking she has been meeting her dealer.

But Dawn hasn’t been taking drugs… instead she has been earning cash meeting with old clients.

Jamie is shocked when Dawn offers to sleep with him if he keeps her secret to himself.

Later he agrees to take Dawn up on her offer.

But when Jamie then insists that Mackenzie gets Will up to Home Farm, Mackenzie is suspicious.

What is Jamie planning?

