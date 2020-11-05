Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has shared a glimpse of her and wife Kate Brooke’s IVF journey after welcoming their son Teddy.

Michelle posted a series of pictures to her Instagram from their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick) on Nov 4, 2020 at 10:08am PST

She captioned the post: “As it is National Fertility Week, we just wanted to share a glimpse of our amazing IVF journey.

“From the initial injections, to the transfer of of Kate’s egg to me, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, but one we wouldn’t change for the whole world!

“We were extremely lucky that it worked first time, as we know the journey can be a lot harder for some. So whatever stage you are at with your fertility treatment, try and stay strong and positive. Teddy, you made it all worthwhile.”

Emmerdale: Michelle and Kate

Last month, Michelle and Kate, who is a producer on Emmerdale, announced the birth of their baby boy.

We were extremely lucky that it worked first time.

They revealed they named their son Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks.

Kate and Michelle welcomed Teddy last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liam threatens Gabby

Michelle and Kate announced they were expecting a baby back in April.

The couple kept social media followers up to date with the pregnancy and even had a mini socially-distanced baby shower.

Michelle returning to Emmerdale

Currently Michelle is on maternity leave from the soap. But her character Vanessa has been making appearances through video calls.

Last week, Vanessa was devastated when she was sent a picture of her fiancée Charity kissing Mackenzie.

Vanessa has been making appearances through video call (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Laurel and Jai face devastating abortion over Down’s Syndrome fears

Furious, she confronted Charity and told her she wouldn’t be coming home.

This week, Charity started drinking, upset about her relationship with Vanessa falling apart. But she soon gets a shock when Tracy drops a bombshell on her.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.