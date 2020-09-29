Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena gets close to Rishi

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Meena and Rishi strike up a friendship. But how will Manpreet feel about her estranged sister getting close to her husband?

Meena arrived in the village last week and it immediately became clear Manpreet wasn’t happy to see her sister.

Despite Meena’s attempts to make amends with her sibling, Manpreet is not interested.

Next week, Manpreet is stressed but tries to get philosophical about her situation with Meena, heartened when Rishi offers her his full support.

Meena tries to make amends with Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Soon Meena arrives to explain herself to Manpreet but her attempts to build bridges turns sour quickly as Manpreet soon storms off.

Meanwhile Meena is left kicking herself. Will Manpreet ever forgive her?

Soon Meena is turning her charms to Rishi, who enjoys the attention as she opens up about her life.

Meena turns her charms to Rishi (Credit: ITV)

But an uneasy Manpreet worries about the closeness developing between her sister and husband. Is she right to be worried?

Emmerdale: Rishi helps Meena

Manpreet heads back to the surgery to look through CVs for the nurse job vacancy.

However Rishi has come up with a plan and introduces Liam to Meena and puts her forward for the job. Learning this, Manpreet is furious with his interfering.

Rishi tries to help Meena get a job at the surgery (Credit: ITV)

In the job interview, she has no intention of making things easy for Meena. Even Liam can’t believe how she handles the situation.

Back at home it becomes clear Rishi disapproves of his wife’s actions. Will Meena and Manpreet ever be able to fix their relationship?

Emmerdale: What happens for Meena this week?

This week, Meena tries to make amends with Mnapreet.

Rishi offers to pay Meena’s B&B bill (Credit: ITV)

But later she is confronted by Tracy for skipping out on her B&B bill. However Rishi steps in and offers to pay it for her.

Later Rishi is shocked when Manpreet arrives home and tells him the reason she and Manpreet are estranged.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

