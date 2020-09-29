Emmerdale SPOILERS: Chas and Paddy’s relationship over?

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed things between Chas and Paddy continue to get worse. Are they over for good?

This week, Chas and Al have an encounter and end up flirting.

But in next week’s scenes the two head for a picnic and Chas hopes to enjoy their unexpected afternoon together.

However back at The Woolpack Paddy starts to worry when Bear tells him that he saw Chas and Al heading off together.

Chas and Al grow closer (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson cheers on co-stars Anthony Quinlan and Dominic Brunt on The Chase

During their picnic it’s obvious there’s a moment of attraction between Chas and Al, but a bashful Chas looks away. It’s clear she’s playing a dangerous game. Would she ever betray Paddy?

Paddy is nearby and starts to listen to their conversation and is left fearful his relationship is over.

Paddy worries when he hears Chas and Al went off together (Credit: ITV)

Soon Bear notices the fragile tension between the couple and implores Paddy to talk to Chas about seeing her with Al and confront the situation.

However soon Bear is meddling in their business…

Can Chas and Paddy resolve their problems, or is it too late for them?

Emmerdale: Chas and Paddy

This week, Chas and Paddy have another argument and she ends up storming out, leaving Paddy to look after baby Eve.

Chas heads to the Zen Gardens and is amused to spot Al in a bush hiding from Rishi.

Chas and Al begin to flirt (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

When Al deduces that Chas is also hiding from someone, she doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Chas and Al harmlessly flirt as they talk about each other’s partners. But as Al heads out, it’s apparent Chas has enjoyed her time with him.

Is she starting to develop feelings for the businessman? Will she tell Paddy about their encounter?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Do you think Chas and Paddy can work through their problems? Or is it the end? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.