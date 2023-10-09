Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia finally confesses everything to Sam – but how will he react?

Lydia Dingle tells husband Sam everything about her rape, Emmerdale spoilers have revealed, but how will he react?

Recent weeks have seen Lydia struggle with her trauma after childhood flame Craig raped her. Although she confided in Kim Tate, Sam and her family remain unaware of her trauma. How will Sam react when Lydia comes clean about her ordeal?

Sam and Kim are worried about missing Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Worried Sam turns to Kim for help

Sam is upset to learn that Lydia has gone, claiming to be staying at her mothers. Confused, he doesn’t understand why. As he tries to get to the bottom of things, he goes to see Kim.

As they talk, Kim tests the waters, trying to determine whether Lydia has told him about her rape. But when they call Lydia’s mum, they are shocked and worried to learn that she isn’t there.

Sam turns on Kim, demanding to know what she knows. Will she tell Sam Lydia’s secret?

Sam demands to know the truth… but is he ready to hear it? (Credit: ITV)

Lydia questions her decisons as Mandy shares her suspicions

Meanwhile, at a B&B, Lydia listens to Sam’s voice message on the phone. As she listens to his words, she begins to question her decision to run away.

Back at home, Sam’s is horrified when Mandy reveals that she thinks Lydia might be having an affair. Mandy does her best to explain while Sam desperately tries to make sense of the situation.

Lydia tells the family everything (Credit: ITV)

Lydia reveals the truth

As the family worry, Lydia returns home. Ready to bear all, she begins to tell the family what happened.

The family are shocked and appalled as Lydia admits that Craig raped her. How will Sam and the Dingles react?

